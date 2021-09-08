Muzaffarnagar, Sep 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a POCSO court for sodomising a 10-year-old Dalit boy.

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar of the court set up under the provisions of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act and sentenced convict Shahnawaz after holding him under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict who was also held guilty under various other sections of the POCSO Act and the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) Act.

According to prosecution counsel Dinesh Sharma and Manmohan Verma, the minor boy had gone to a jaggery manufacturing unit in a village under Bhopa police station in the district on October 17, 2016 when Shahnawaz sodomised him.

