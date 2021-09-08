Shimla, September 8: In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives after their car fell into a gorge, according to report. An other elderly woman, who reportedly took lift from the them, is still missing. The car fell into a 500-metre gorge at Yulla in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Reports suggest that the driver lost the control over the car while taking a turn and fell into the gorge leading to the death of three passengers while one went missing.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the three family member of passed away in the incident have been identified as Krishan Kumar, his wife Kalpavati and their minor daughter Raveena. Meanwhile, the elderly woman, identified as Gangasarni, who took lift from the family is still missing after reportedly being swept away in stream. Report inform that the police is trying to locate the missing woman. Shimla-Kinnaur Highway Hit By Massive Landslide; No Casualties Reported.

Ashok Rattan, SP Kinnaur, said that the couple and their daughter died at the spot and the elderly woman, who took the lift, was was swept away in a gushing stream, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The police has registered case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence in the matter. The lookout for the missing woman is underway. Kinnaur Landslide: ITBP Personnel Reach Landslide Site on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway Near Nugulsari, Say ‘4 Vehicles Reported Trapped in Rubble, Casualties Feared.’

Another car accident was reported from Kinnaur in the end of last month. A car going from Hongo of Pooh sub-division of Kinnaur to Nidang in Spiti met an accident on Kaza Main Road at 7:30 AM. It claimed one life while two others suffered injuries.

