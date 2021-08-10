Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Six people sustained injuries after two communities indulged in stone-pelting in this district of Uttar Pradesh following an argument over playing of music, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Mimlana village under Kotwali Police Station on Monday.

Also Read | Chandigarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Minor Cousin, Impregnates Her; Booked Under POCSO Act.

A disc jockey (DJ) was playing music at a birthday party which was opposed by some local residents leading to an altercation between the two sides. The confrontation soon turned violent and stones were pelted, police said.

Police said a case was registered against 22 people under relevant sections of the IPC, including rioting and attempt to murder, who are absconding.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion To Be Launched in India on August 17, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)