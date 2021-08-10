Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola will launch the new Edge series in the Indian market on August 17, 2021. The upcoming Edge series will comprise of two phones - Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion. This information was officially confirmed by the phone maker via its official Twitter account. Lately, the company has been teasing the upcoming smartphones on its social media platforms. Motorola Edge 20 Series To Be Reportedly Launched in India Soon.

It's worth noting that the Moto Edge 20 made its European debut last month alongside the Moto Edge 20 Lite and Moto Edge 20 However, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion is likely to be a rebranded model of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

Change the game and top the leaderboard with the fastest 576Hz touch rate in the all-new #motorolaedge20. #FindYourEdge and emerge victorious as it launches 17th Aug, 12 PM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/pdNl0j1UTN — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 9, 2021

The European-spec Motorola Edge 20 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, HDR10+ certification and 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC and comes paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 16MP secondary lens and an 8MP optical zoom lens. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with TurboPower 30 fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, is likely to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there could be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The chipset is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also expected to get a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor could be a 108MP lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is said to be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Both the phones are expected to run Android 11 topped with the brand's layer of UI.

