India News | N Rangasamy Sworn in as Puducherry CM

Puducherry [India], May 13 (ANI): All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangasamy was on Wednesday sworn in as the Puducherry Chief Minister.

Puducherry LG K Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to N Rangasamy.

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The oath-tajking took place in presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Alongside, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader A Namassivayam also took oath as a Cabinet Minister in the Puducherry government.

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Addressing reporters shortly after the ceremony, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the electorate and outlined the priorities of the newly formed NDA government.

"It is our government's duty to implement all necessary schemes for the welfare of the people even more effectively. We will certainly fulfill this responsibility with excellence," he affirmed.

"We are going to develop our Puducherry like Singapore, maybe,' he told ANI.

BJP leader A Namassivayam also took oath as Cabinet minister in Puducherry government.

"We are in the service of the people. All the schemes will continue, and we are also introducing new schemes. We will develop Puducherry very well. If more ministers will take the oath in the coming days will be discussed with our leaders...", he told ANI after taking oath.

AINRC leader Malladi Krishna Rao who will also inducted in the Cabinet told ANI, "I'm taking charge for the fourth time. The portfolios will be given this week or next week. The government of India supports us in so many schemes. Automatically, it improves the facilities and tourism... Whether more MLAs will take the oath or not is a CM subject. I'm very, very happy..."

The oath taking followed the Puducherry Assembly election results on May 4.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in Puducherry. NR Congress won 12 seats and BJP four in the 30-member Puducherry assembly. AIADMK won one seat.

DMK won five seats and Congress got one. TVK, which made a spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu, also opened its account, winning two seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)