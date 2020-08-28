Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said that there is a need to shun the negative attitude related to agriculture and asked National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to regulate farming to achieve country's aim of becoming self-reliant as far as food grains are concerned.

Rao said, "There is a need for a major shift in the negative attitude that the agriculture is not profitable, but in reality, the sector is an essential part of the Indian livelihood and its economy."

The Chief Minister made the statement during a meeting with the representatives of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Rao said, "Along with the regulated farming, the agriculture produce should be turned into consumer goods by value addition and this would bring in more profits. Hence the farmers should be encouraged to go in for community farming. Supply machines to farmers so that they can process the food grains and sell them. This is precisely the reason why the Telangana state government has decided to set up Food Processing SEZs in a big way."

The Chief Minister advised NABARD to prepare schemes and programs to financially assist the setting up of Food SEZs, Food Processing Units to duplicate the scheme all over the country.

"There are 15 Crore families who are dependent on agriculture directly and several crores indirectly. It is the farmers who are feeding 135 Crore people in the country. The country should become self-reliant as far as food grains are concerned. No other country in the world is capable of feeding a vast population like our country," said the Rao.

He asked NABARD to do a study and identify the food needs of other countries, following which India could bring in a new policy and export to food gains to those countries.

Chief Minister further said that in India there is a wide variety of soils and climate and the country has to identify which crop is suitable for which terrain and cultivate only those crops there.

"The Country should be divided into Crop Colonies. Implement the change of crops method. It is not enough if the agriculture produce is increased, the cultivated produce should have suitable marketing. Otherwise one has to face the adverse conditions in the market. Along with the policy on cultivation, proper marketing strategy should be in place," he said.

He added that the government should facilitate and encourage farmers to go for a regulated farming policy so that they reduce the input costs and increase their income.

He also focused on the problem of non-availability of labour in the sector and said to get over these problems, mechanization should take place in a big manner in agriculture operations.

"Sowing, reaping machines should be available in large numbers. Financial assistance and subsidies to procure these machines should also be extended," he remarked.

He also has instructed officials concerned to make the function of DCCB Banks more effective. (ANI)

