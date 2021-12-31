Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will have an important contribution in making Uttarakhand the best state.

The total credit potential for the priority sectors of the state of Uttarakhand for 2022-23 by NABARD has been estimated at Rs 28,528 crore, said Dhami while addressing the 'State Credit Seminar' as the chief guest.

Also Read | Mumbai: Cryptocurrency Exchange WazirX Fined Rs 49.20 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore.

Chief Minister Dhami released the State Focus Paper at the Seminar organized by NABARD today.

"The Chief Minister said that the development journey of the state is a collective journey of all of us. In this, everyone has to discharge his responsibility with full readiness. While addressing the 'State Credit Seminar' as the chief guest, he said that NABARD will have an important contribution in making Uttarakhand the best state," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Logs 1,796 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Infection Rate Crosses 2%.

"With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone will have to work together to make Uttarakhand the best state in every field in the year 2025," he added.

The Chief Minister said that NABARD has an important contribution to the development of the state. Improvements have been made inroads, storage systems, drinking water, irrigation etc. through schemes related to infrastructure.

NABARD's contribution has also been in women empowerment, especially by strengthening priority sectors and generating livelihood through women self-help groups.

The Chief Minister said that the target of making Uttarakhand the best state of the country has been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2025.

"We all have to accomplish this together. In this sequence, we have released the Bodhisattva Thought Series. Interactions are being held with experts and enlightened people from various fields. The suggestions received are being compiled. Along with this, the roadmap for the next 10 years is also being taken from all the departments. Based on this, a roadmap for the development of the state will be prepared. The goal of our development policy is to take the benefits of development schemes to the last person standing," he stated.

"Small farmers and common people should get the benefits of the schemes. Innovation is needed in agriculture, horticulture, industries. New technology has to be adopted. Incorporating best practices. Homestay is one such best practice. Due to this, our youth are getting employment on the one hand, while on the other hand people of the country and abroad are getting acquainted with the culture of Uttarakhand, " he further stated.

The Chief General Manager, NABARD, Arun Pratap Das said that NABARD, in line with its mandate of ensuring rural prosperity, adopts a participatory and consultative approach involving all the stakeholders in the field of agriculture and rural development with potentially linked potential for each district of the country every year. Prepares Credit Plan (PLP).

In the State Focus Paper for the year 2022-23, the total credit potential for priority sectors in the state of Uttarakhand has been estimated at 28 thousand 528 crores, which shows an increase of 5 percent over the previous year's credit plan.

The PLP provides estimates of credit potential in agriculture, allied and other sectors within the priority sector for each district of the state. These estimates also serve as a basis for the preparation of the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for lead banks at the district level and SLBCs at the state level.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, RBI Regional Director Rajesh Kumar, Bharsar University VC Prof. Ajit Kumar Karnataka were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)