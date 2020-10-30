New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said the sacrifice of three party workers killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir will not go in vain.

Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the killings.

In a tweet, Nadda said the whole society stands with the bereaved families.

Describing the three party workers as "patriots", Nadda said their sacrifice will not go in vain.PTI JTR

