New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday noon for a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour.

After inaugurating the party's West Bengal election office at Hastings, Kolkata and virtually opening party offices in nine districts, Nadda will join a janasampark (public outreach) rally, "Aar noi annay (injustice no more)" in Bhawanipur Vidhan Sabha seat in the city. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with representatives from nearby slums today, a BJP statement revealed.

"The programmes are the BJP's mission against the hegemony and the goonda raj of the TMC (Trinamool Congress)," the party statement said.

At 4 pm, Nadda will hold a "chai pe charcha" meeting with the Bhawanipur Assembly election team, after which he will offer prayers at the Kalighat Temple.

On December 10, the BJP president will address a press conference at Diamond Harbour in neighbouring South 24 Parganas district. He will also address the party cadres and interact with members from the fishermen community. Besides, Nadda will offer prayers at Ramakrishna Mission.

He commenced his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4, aiming at "strengthening the party at the base as well as at the booth level". (ANI)

