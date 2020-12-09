New Delhi, December 9: India reported 32,080 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Till now, 97,35,850 people have contracted COVID-19 in the country. A total of 402 COVID-19 patients also succumbed to coronavirus since Tuesday morning taking India’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,41,360. The country also reported 36,635 recoveries from the deadly virus. 'NEGVAC Has Recommended Around 1 Crore Health Workers Should be Given Priority in COVID-19 Vaccination', Says Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 92,15,581 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, while one person has migrated to another country. There are currently 3,78,909 active cases in India. The country has a positivity rate of less than 3.96 percent. The recovery rate has also improved to 94.59 percent. Meanwhile, the case mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Covaxin.

Tweet by ANI:

With 32,080 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 97,35,850. With 402 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,41,360. Total active cases at 3,78,909. Total discharged cases at 92,15,581 with 36,635 new discharges in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/67lXf6bqFE — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

As per the ministry, 70 percent of COVID-19 in the country is due to comorbidities. A total of 14,98,36,767 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 8. By the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country with over 18.55 lakh cases till date. More than 47,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the western state of the country. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT -- Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh.

India is the second-worst affected country after the United States. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 67.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.54 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

