Kohima, Sep 7 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Monday announced a slew of relaxations, including in isolation norms for those coming to the state from other parts of the country and agricultural activities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the High Powered Committee on COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio after thoroughly considering the need to boost economic activities and restart construction works, especially that of the four-lane National Highway-29, minister Neiba Kronu said.

With the rainy season coming to an end, we have to open up so that construction works can resume without any hindrance, said Kronu, the government spokesperson on COVID- 19.

However, strict safety protocols, including social distancing and hand hygiene measures, have to be followed by everyone so as to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, he added.

People coming to the state on official visits and leaving within 48 hours will not be required to undergo quarantine anymore, Kronu said.

The relaxations are being announced to encourage economic activities with a focus on agriculture and allied sectors, said the minister for Land Revenue.

The state government has also formed a Strategic Economic Committee that will suggest measures for improvement of agricultural productions, he said.

A project suggested by the panel has already been sent to the North Eastern Council (NEC) for funding, Kronu said.

State Home Secretary Abhijit Sinha said that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be released within the next few days, outlining measures for implementing the decisions taken at the meeting.

