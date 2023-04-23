New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and expressed gratitude for constant support for the state.

Rio was accompanied by his deputies Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton.

"The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri @Neiphiu_Rio and Deputy CMs Shri @YanthungoPatton and Shri @TRZeliang met the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah," HMO India tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Nagaland CM said, "Called on the Hon'ble @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah ji along with Deputy Chief Ministers Shri @YanthungoPatton and Shri @TRZeliang. Grateful to him for his constant support for Nagaland, especially for development and peace in the State."

Moreover, Nagaland CM also met Union Minister Anurag Thakur and discussed matters related to the development and promotion of sports, youth affairs and media affairs.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth time on March 7 this year.

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton also took oath as Deputy chief ministers of Nagaland.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the Nagaland election, with the two parties having secured 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, as per the data by the Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)

