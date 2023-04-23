New Delhi, April 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to statesman, poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals provide inspiration to serve humanity.

He tweeted, "Today, on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi, I bow to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, whose thoughts and ideals give us the inspiration to serve humanity. He rightly emphasised on empowering the downtrodden and building a strong and prosperous society."

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on His Birth Anniversary:

Today, on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi, I bow to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, whose thoughts and ideals give us the inspiration to serve humanity. He rightly emphasised on empowering the downtrodden and building a strong and prosperous society. pic.twitter.com/tmEWfBEeQU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2023

Basaveshwara, who stood against gender and caste discrimination, is believed to be the driving force behind the rise of Lingayatism.

With the revered 12th century Kannadiga's birth anniversary falling amid the intense Karnataka assembly poll campaign, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are going all out to celebrate the day in the state where Lingayats are the largest community.