Kohima, Jan 15 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported four fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 12,039, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 88, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Twenty-two more people have been cured of the disease improving the state's recovery count to 11,707, the minister said.

"4 positive cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today. Kohima-Dimapur-2 each. Also 22 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-21, Mon-1," Phom said in a tweet. Nagaland now has 104 active cases, while 140 patients have migrated to other states, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. Two patients succumbed to the infection in Dimapur district, the bulletin said.

Dimapur has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 6,451, followed by Kohima (3,761), Mon (605), Peren (504), Tuensang (244), Mokokchung (186), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (19).

Nagaland has so far conducted over 1.22 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 72,804 RT-PCR, 36,903 TrueNat and 13,001 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)