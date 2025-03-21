Kohima, Mar 21 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Thursday highlighted the Northeast's rich cultural diversity and history, stressing the importance of sociology in documenting community experiences and shaping policies for social justice and sustainable development.

Addressing the first Annual Conference of Sociological Association of Northeast India (SANEI), Ganesan said, "The Northeast stands at the crossroads of rapid modernisation and the preservation of indigenous knowledge systems. Striking a balance between progress and cultural identity is imperative".

According to a release from Raj Bhavan, Ganesan urged sociologists, policymakers and community leaders to collaborate on key issues such as gender equality, violence against women, economic disparities, migration, climate change and environmental sustainability.

He also underscored the importance of interdisciplinary research and academic collaborations in addressing societal challenges.

The governor lauded institutions like SANEI for facilitating dialogue and fostering research that contributes to meaningful societal transformation.

Stressing the need for inclusive research methodologies, the governor encouraged scholars to engage with local communities, ensuring that the voices of indigenous and marginalised groups are integral to academic and policy discussions.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to ethical and impactful scholarship rooted in the realities of the people of this region," he added.

The event held in collaboration with the Indian Sociological Society, also marked the Golden Jubilee Year of the All India Sociological Conference.

Sponsored by the North Eastern Council, Shillong, the conference brought together scholars, policymakers and students to discuss pressing social issues in the region.

