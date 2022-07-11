Kohima, Jul 11 (PTI) Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along Monday asked people to stay single and join the "singles movement" to be "sensible" on population growth.

Also Read | Assam: Fraudsters Seek Money in Name of Minister Bimal Bora, FIR Lodged.

The message of the minister, a 42-year-old bachelor himself, was uploaded in his Twitter handle on the occasion of World Population Day.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Suspecting 22-Year-Old of Rs 50,000 Theft, Landlord Pours Petrol in His Private Parts; Case Registered.

Along, who is the president of Nagaland BJP and a first time member of the state Assembly, currently holds the portfolio of higher education and tribal affairs.

“On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today,” he tweeted.

However, efforts through calls and WhatsApp message to him to know if he has initiated the "singles movement" was in vain.

Meanwhile, Dharam Raj, the deputy commissioner of Longleng district which is one of the remotest districts of the north east urged the people to adopt family planning to enable the government to provide infratstructure and better health facilities to the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)