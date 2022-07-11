Guwahati, July 11: An incident of fraudulent activities in the name of Assam Minister Bimal Bora came to light on Monday.

A group of fraudsters opened a fake WhatsApp account under the name of Bora and were demanding money from top officials and businessmen of the state. Using a photograph of the minister as the profile picture to gain credibility, they allegedly succeeded in collecting money from a few persons already.

On coming to known about the matter, Bora lodged an FIR in Dispur police station on Monday.

"I have filed a police complaint regarding this. I am hopeful that police will bust the racket and the fraudsters will be behind the bars soon," he told media persons.

According to reports, the fraudsters most probably used number 7780915086 to send messages purportedly from Bora on WhatsApp to defraud people.

Police said that they have started investigations in the matter.

