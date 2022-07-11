Bhopal, July 11: In a shocking news reported from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a 22-year-old student was mercilessly beaten-up by his landlord and friends on the suspicion of swindling his son out of Rs 50,000. The accused poured petrol in the victim's private parts after mercilessly beating him up and even snatched his mobile phone.

The incident was reported from Indore's Tejaji Nagar where the 22-year-old student lived in a rented accommodation along with his two sisters, reported Bhaskar. It was alleged that the landlord, identified as Nazim , blamed the victim for 'making' his 9-year-old son give him Rs 50,000 in three instalments by coaxing him. The child had told this to Nazim when he was confronted about the missing money. The student had recently bought a new laptop and this fuelled the theory that the money was indeed taken from his son. Maharashtra: Boyfriend Booked for Rape After 17-Year-Old Delivers Baby in Nagpur

Nazim took the victim with him on the pretext of buying a goat for Eid . He reached a friend's place and pretended to bargain about a goat with an unknown person. Soon after, Nazim took the victim on the roof of a house saying that the goat was tied up there. Nazim's friends Adil, Salman and another accused then started beating up the victim as soon as he reached the roof. Bhopal Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Mother’s Live-in Partner in Misrod; Accused Arrested

The four accused made a video of him being beaten up after they threatened to kill him and filled his private part with petrol. Out of fear, he agreed to say that he had bought the laptop with the money taken from Nazim's son.

Nazim then brought the student back home and told everyone that he had met with an accident. The victim then talked about what had happened with him to his family and a case was registered against the four accused on their advice.

