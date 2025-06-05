Kohima, Jun 5 (PTI) Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir on Thursday voiced his support for a review of the state's job reservation policy, calling for equal opportunities for all communities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of launching the 'Clean & Green Nagaland' campaign through his MPLADS funds on the occasion of World Environment Day here, Jamir acknowledged the concerns raised by five major tribal bodies of the state regarding the "outdated" nature of the current reservation framework.

"The five tribes stated that the policy has not been reviewed for more than 40 years. So now it is a policy matter," Jamir, also the state Congress president, said.

He expressed confidence that the state government holds a "good intention of giving equal opportunities to all the citizens of the state", and hoped for positive reforms.

Initially, 25 per cent reservation in non-technical and non-gazetted posts in the state government was allocated to seven tribes for a period of 10 years.

These tribes were designated as 'backward' based on their educational and economic disadvantages and limited representation in state services. This reservation has since been increased to 37 per cent, of which 25 per cent is for seven eastern Nagaland backward tribes and 12 per cent for four other backward tribes.

The push to review Nagaland's reservation policy intensified after five apex bodies of non-backward tribes -- Angami Public Organisation (APO), Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO), Rengma Hoho, Zeliang People's Organisation (ZPO), and Pochury Hoho -- under the banner of the 'Five-Tribe Committee on Review of Reservation Policy' submitted a joint memorandum to the state government.

They argued that the reservation policy, which has been in place since 1977, no longer reflects the current socio-economic and educational realities of the various communities in the state.

Non-backward tribes currently don't have any reservation in non-technical and non-gazetted posts in the state government.

Despite submitting a memorandum on September 20, 2024, followed by a 30-day ultimatum on April 26, 2025, the tribes claimed the government failed to respond until recently.

However, the state government, during a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and the committee on June 3, assured that it will constitute a commission to review the policy by June 17.

This assurance came after sustained public pressure, including a large rally held in Kohima on May 29 where the five tribes, joined by their frontal organisations, peacefully protested the government's delay and demanded transparency and inclusivity in the policy review process.

Meanwhile, Jamir also highlighted that a special session of Parliament has been convened from July 21, which would continue till August.

He noted that this session is expected to address several pressing issues, including those raised by the INDIA bloc concerning Operation Sindoor.

