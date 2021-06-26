Kohima, Jun 25 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 24,759, a health department official said.

At least 127 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,072, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in a bulletin.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 89.15 per cent, he said.

Two more fatalities due to the infection were reported in Kohima district, raising the death toll to 481, the official said.

Nagaland currently has 1,508 active cases, and 698 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states so far.

Mon reported the highest number of fresh cases at 37, followed by Dimapur at 31, Paren at 20, Mokokchung at 13 and Kohima at 11.

The state has conducted 2,20,061 sample tests for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 4,48,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 3,91,728 people till Thursday.

