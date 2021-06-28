Kohima, Jun 28 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 caseload crossed the 25,000-mark Monday as 56 more people tested positive for the infection while six more patients succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

As many as 175 patients recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,426.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,397 while the the caseload has gone up to 25,017, he said.

"56 positive cases detected today are Kohima: 25, Dimapur: 17, Mokokchung: 7, Peren: 6 and Kiphire: 1," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr. Nyanthung Kikon, in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 175 COVID-19 patients Dimapur:72, Kohima: 54, Mokokchung: 23, Peren: 12, Zunheboto: 6, Mon: 5, Tuensang: 2 and Wokha: 1 recovered during the day.

The recovery rate has improved from 89.14 per cent on Sunday to 89.64 per cent.

The demise of six patients two each in Dimapur and Mokokchung and one each in Kohima and Peren district - have increased the death toll to 493, he said.

Altogether 701 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 2,23,839 samples have been tested for COVID-19, Dr. Kikon said.

Nagaland administered a total of 4,71,054 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 4,13,838 beneficiaries till Sunday, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

