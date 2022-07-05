Kohima, Jul 5 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, taking the tally to 35,522, a health department official said.

Two new cases each were detected each in Dimapur, Kohima and Peren districts, he said.

The state now has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease and 1,493 have migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 761.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,74,992 samples for the infection.

Over 18,38,120 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday.

