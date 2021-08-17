Kohima, Aug 17 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,274 on Tuesday as 79 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 607, a health bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh infections for the fourth consecutive day as 137 more people were cured of the disease.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: BJP Leader Javid Ahmad Dar Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kulgam.

Dimapur registered the highest number of new cases at 50, followed by Mokokchung (15) and Kohima (11). The fresh fatalities were registered in Dimapur and Mokokchung.

The state now has 1,088 active cases, while 26,738 people have recovered from the disease and 841 patients have migrated to other states thus far, it said, adding that the recovery rate has slightly improved to 91.33 per cent from 91.11 per cent on Monday.

Also Read | False Rape Allegations Cannot Be Made to Settle Personal Scores, Need to Be Dealt with Iron Hand, Says Delhi High Court.

Nagaland has so far tested over 2.94 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.40 lakh people, of whom 1.71 lakh have received both doses, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)