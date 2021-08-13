Kohima, Aug 13 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,036 as 81 more people tested positive for the infection on Friday, while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 594, a health official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Raped In Barmer District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The new cases were reported from Mokukchung (24), Dimapur (19), Kohima (11), Tuensang (8), six cases each in Peren and Wokha, Zunheboto (4), and one each in Kiphire, Longleng, and Mon, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-Based Trader Duped Of Rs 30,000 By Online Fraudster Posing As Transporter; Case Registered.

The death of a COVID-19 patient was reported in Dimapur district during the day.

As many as 26,264 people have recuperated from the infection thus far and the COVID-19 recovery rate at present is 90.45 percent.

Nagaland now has 1,346 active cases, and 832 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

So far, a total of 285,068 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state.

As of Thursday, Nagaland administered a total of 803,816 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 637,278 persons, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

Meanwhile, for intensively reviewing the steps being taken to manage the pandemic at the district level, the state government has assigned a senior administrative officer along with a senior officer from the Health and Family Welfare Department to each of the districts in the state, a release issued by Department of Information and Public Relations said on Friday.

Each team would interact with the officials of the District Task Force, civil society organisations, and others to carry out reviews and guide them in improving the COVID-19 management, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)