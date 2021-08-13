Bhopal, August 13: In an incident of online fraud, a trader in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal was duped of Rs 30,000 by a cyber fraudster. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday after the Bhopal-based trader Pankaj Dubey realised that he got cheated. The victim is a solar equipment supplier. The crook posed himself as a transporter on a website to con the businessman. Madhya Pradesh Cybercrime: Man Arrested For Duping Two Bhopal-Based Women of Rs 21.92 Lakh on Pretext of Providing Jobs in Airlines.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused took Rs 30,000 inline from the trader on the pretext of transporting solar panels from Maharashtra’s Sangli to Gwalior. The accused reported demanded Rs 5,000 more as transit changes. The accused has introduced himself as Amit Tiwari to the victim. Pune Woman Duped of Rs 4.75 Lakh By Cyber Crooks Impersonating Army Personnel on Pretext of Renting Her Property.

On the basis of the complaint by the victim, a case was registered against the unidentified accused. The police have started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused. The police are searching for the accused on the basis of the mobile number he used while contacting the trader.

Last month, a case surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur where a man duped a petrol pump owner of Rs 50,000 by impersonating a police officer. The inquiry was ordered into the matter. As per reports, the fraudster contacted the petrol pump by posing as an additional superintendent of police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).