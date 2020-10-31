Kohima, Oct 31 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crossed the 9,000-mark on Saturday as 102 more people tested positive for the infection, health officials said.

The fresh infections have pushed the state's COVID-19 caseload to 9,047, they said.

Also Read | CM Arvind Kejriwal's Vision of Providing 24/7 Water to Every Resident of Delhi Has to Be a Reality, Says Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha.

Dimapur district reported the highest number of new cases at 84, followed by Kohima (16) and Mon (two), Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

As many as 146 more people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Also Read | Air Quality Index: AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’ in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

The state now has 1,552 active coronavirus cases, while 7,375 people have been cured of the disease so far, Health Department Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 81.51 per cent.

Forty-one COVID-19 patients have died so far, of which 33 due to the infection, six because of other ailments and the cause of deaths of two others is being investigated, he said.

A total of 79 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 1,165, followed by Kohima (271) and Mon (61), he said.

The state has so far tested 98,271 samples for COVID- 19, Dr Hangsing said.

A total of 60,793 RT-PCR tests have been conducted, followed by 33,556 TrueNat and 3,922 rapid antigen tests, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)