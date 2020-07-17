Nagpur, Jul 17 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Narkhed in Nagpur after failing her HSC exams, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Thugavdev village on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

"She failed in two subjects and was depressed after results were declared. An accidental death case has been registered," the Jalalkheda police station official said. PTI

