Nagpur, Nov 29 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and his brother-in-law died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Sim Takli village in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

Manoj Gaikwad and his brother-in-law Shailesh Tayde (36) were hit on Sunday afternoon and they died after being hospitalised, an official said.

A case was registered and truck driver Manjeet Singh Sandhu has been arrested, he said.

