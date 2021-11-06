Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been duped of Rs 3.46 lakh by three people who promised to get him a job in a construction firm in New Zealand, Nagpur police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

Victim Gautam Roy got a call from a person who introduced himself as Ramsay Ben after he uploaded his resume on a job portal, a Beltarodi police station official said.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

"Ben got Roy to contact two people, identified as Wajiha Janki Bride and Elizabeth Hallam, for visa and other formalities. They got Roy to transfer Rs 3.46 lakh into a bank account as processing fees. Roy approached police on October 28 after he suspected a fraud," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)