Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): The destruction of nine terror sites in Operation Sindoor on Wednesday has brought a sense of justice to the families of those killed in the Pahalgam Terror attack. A relative of Madhusudan Rao, one of the victims, has expressed his happiness over the Operation Sindoor.

According to Kamakshi Prasanna, Operation Sindoor has avenged many families. She said that women lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack, due to which the operation was named 'Sindoor'. Prasanna added that whatever happened in Pahalgam should not happen to other families.

"I heard that Operation Sindoor took place last night, which has taken the revenge of so many families. We lost our husbands, and the name of the operation says it all. I want to thank PM Modi for taking this revenge...Whatever has happened to the families in Pahalgam should not happen with anyone else", Kamakshi Prasanna told reporters on Wednesday.

Another relative of Madhusudan Rao, Anil, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor and hailed him for bringing out the terrorists. He asserted that there should not be any other terrorist attacks in India in the future.

"Thanks a lot PM Modi. It is great news for our family. We are thankful to you for bringing out the terrorists. This is just the beginning. There should not be any terrorist attacks in future in India. If anyone tries to kill even one person in India, they should be afraid", he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Government has called an all-party meeting following the Operation Sindoor at 11 am in the Parliament Library building on Thursday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a post on his official 'X' handle to inform about the development. Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the meeting.

On Wednesday morning, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor. The information was shared in a media briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted.

During the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented videos of precision strikes on terror camps, including from the Muridke. (ANI)

