New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Union minister and Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Thursday accused the Congress and some other opposition parties of "spreading pollution in Parliament and political hypocrisy on the streets with their lies" over the ruckus in the legislature during the Monsoon Session.

Speaking to reporters, he said the opposition was trying to brazen it out by attacking the government after stalling Parliament during the session.

The opposition was determined to ensure that the session is a washout and is today preaching us about rules, principles and parliamentary traditions, he said.

The Congress and some other opposition parties had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene an all-party meeting to discuss efforts being made to tackle the coronavirus pandemic but they boycotted when such a meeting was called, Naqvi said.

They demanded that the farmer issues be discussed but then engaged in vandalism and scuffle in Parliament, he said.

"The government from the day one had made it clear that it was ready for a positive and constructive discussion on all the issues. But opposition parties continued with their competition in commotion," he alleged.

"In their contest to become champion of irresponsible politics, many opposition parties have now resorted to violence in the House," Naqvi alleged.

Some opposition MPs are saying that they will do such "violence" a hundred times, he said, seeking strict action against them.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday took out a protest march here against the government on several issues, including Pegasus and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was "crushed" in the House.

