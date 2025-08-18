Nara Lokesh including union minister Ram Mohan and other TDP MP's meeting with union minister Hardeep Singh puri in the Parliament (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday met Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi to discuss fast-tracking critical projects in the state and strengthening collaboration on energy security and welfare.

During the meeting, Minister Lokesh strongly pitched for the BPCL refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam, Nellore district, a long-standing promise under Section 93(4) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The ₹95,000 crore project, coming up on 6,000 acres, is expected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs and accelerate industrialisation. Andhra's IT Minister underlined that the move would create local jobs, encourage MSME partnerships, and strengthen maritime infrastructure along Andhra's coast, as stated in the release.

On the welfare front, Minister Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh's Deepam 2.0 scheme, which provides free LPG cylinders to eligible families, empowering women and BPL households.

The state is working to integrate Deepam 2.0 with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), ensuring wider coverage and efficient delivery, thereby improving health outcomes and reducing indoor air pollution.

The IT Minister further urged stronger coordination between state and central agencies to ensure timely implementation of these projects. Besides, the Andhra Pradesh government also requested continued Central support in advancing investments, faster clearances, and partnerships in the energy and maritime sectors.

Earlier today, Nara Lokesh on Monday met Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to push for stronger diaspora engagement, skills mobility, and responsible migration, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a frontrunner in India's global workforce vision.

During the meeting, Minister Nara Lokesh took the opportunity to apprise the Union Minister about the state delegation's recent visit to Singapore and the discussions held with officials there. The AP IT Minister further apprised him of the possible collaboration opportunities and sought the Centre's support for the same. (ANI)

