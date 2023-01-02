New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard on Monday carried out an extensive anti-narcotics operation on 36 uninhabited islands along the maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast near Okha and Sir Creek area.

The Indian Coast Guard informed that in last one year, the maritime forces seized narcotics worth Rs 1950 crores along with arms.

In addition to these, 44 Pakistani nationals have been apprehended for these activities. (ANI)

