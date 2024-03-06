New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Naresh Kumar, presently a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the country's next ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, officials said on Wednesday.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Also Read | Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

"Naresh Kumar (YOA:2006), presently joint secretary in the ministry, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania," the MEA said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)