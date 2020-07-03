Nashik, Jul 3 (PTI) Nashik reported 280 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 4,864, while the samples of 13 people who died recently tested positive during the day, increasing the toll from the infection to 262, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged so far stands at 2,747, including 153 on Friday, he added.

"Till date, 23,266 samples were sent for testing, out of which 17,812 are negative, 4,864 positive and 590 reports are awaited," the official said.

