Kharar, July 3: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called as PUBG, has a huge fan following and its users are glued to the screen for several hours. However, a youth from Punjab's Kharar has taken the game addiction to a new level after he spent Rs 16 lakhs from the parent's savings accounts to buy virtual ammunition. PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal in Maharashtra! Vasai Youth Engrossed in Battle Royale Game Slips Into Pond, Dies.

According to a report in Tribune India, the 17-year-old had access to three bank accounts of his father, who is a bank employee, and used it to make in-app purchases for him and his teammates. The in-game microtransactions mounted to such level that it reached Rs 16 lakh. PUBG Addiction Claims Another Life: 22-Year-Old Man Mistakenly Drinks Acid Instead of Water in Train While Engrossed in Playing Game, Dies.

The boy used her mother's cell phone to make all transactions and deleted the messages later. The report claimed that the boy's parent thought that he was using a mobile phone for "online classes."

Following the incident, his father made him work in a mechanic shop. "I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money. I am hopeless now as the money was saved for my son’s future," Tribune India quoted his father as saying.

