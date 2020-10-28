Nashik, Oct 28 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 92,764 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 337 new patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed seven more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,662, they said.

Of these, two were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and five from other parts of the north Maharashtra district, the officials said.

So far, 86,228 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery - 921 of them on Wednesday alone, they added.

