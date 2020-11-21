Nashik, Nov 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with the addition of 319 fresh cases, health officials said.

With six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,761 they said.

A total of 252 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 94,079, the officials added.

