Nashik, Mar 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 1,376 in Monday to reach 1,34,966, while six deaths took the toll to 2,176, an official said.

A total of 1,23,923 people have been discharged in the district, including 551 on Monday, the official added.

With 3,348 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,83,271, he said.

Due to the rise in cases, Nashik Municipal corporation said all schools in civic areas will be shut till March 31.

