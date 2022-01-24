Nashik, Jan 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,51,688 on Monday with the addition of 2,204 cases, while one death took the toll to 8,783, an official said.

So far, 4,25,918 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,484 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 16,987, he said.

