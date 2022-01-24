Jammu, January 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts. Sinha announced the reservation coinciding with the National Girl Child Day, asserting that “this is just the beginning”.

“On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in future,” the Lt Governor said in a tweet. Republic Day 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Employees Told To Attend R-Day Function As ‘Official Duty’.

In another tweet, he said his administration is committed to ensure 'Nari Shaktis' social and economic empowerment. "For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis' social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society,” Sinha said.

