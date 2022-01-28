Nashik, Jan 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,61,984 on Friday after 2,696 cases were detected, while the death of five patients took the toll to 8,797, an official said.

Also Read | Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: 'Around 1,000 Indigenously Built Drones To Form Part of Light Show', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

So far, 4,36,115 people have recovered, including 2,900 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 17,972, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)