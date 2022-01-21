Nashik, Jan 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,44,434 on Friday with the addition of 2,939 cases, while two deaths took the toll to 8,777, an official said.

So far, 4,19,692 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,799 on Friday, leaving the district with 15,965 active cases, he said.

