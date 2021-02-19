Nashik, Feb 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 335 on Friday to reach 1,19,354, while the day also witnessed three deaths and 145 recoveries, said an official.

The toll in Nashik district is 2,082 and the number of people discharged stands at 1,15,728, he said.

With 1,125 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,25,475, he added.

Meanwhile, 397 health care workers were covered on Friday under the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway here, which comprised 287 who got the first dose, and 110 being administered the second dose, officials said.

