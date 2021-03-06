Nashik, Mar 6 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 645 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,25,332, Health officials said.

With six more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the total death toll in the district rose to 2,133, they said.

A total of 364 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the district to 1,19,490, officials said.

With 2,921 new tests on Saturday, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Nashik rose to 5,56,927. PTI

