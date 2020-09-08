Nashik, Sep 8 (PTI) With the detection of 1,486 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Maharashtra's Nashik district recorded the highest single-day spike that has taken the tally here to 46,325, an official said.

As per the official data, the district has witnessed a steady rise in infections since August end.

As many as 20 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease, raising the toll to 973, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 were reported from Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, while seven were from other parts of the district and three from Malegaon, he said.

A total of 46,325 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district so far, of which 37,077 patients have recovered from the infection.

