Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved a proposal by the Uttarakhand Health Department allowing the voluntary deployment of postgraduate trainee doctors for health services during the Char Dham Yatra.

According to a CMO release, the approval given by the NMC not only strengthens Uttarakhand's preparation but can also become a guide for future public health policies. This decision will provide a rare platform of social service, training, and experience to the country's future doctors.

Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar said, "On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the health department is fully prepared to provide high-level health facilities in the Chardham Yatra."

As per the release, "Now for the first time, postgraduate doctors like MD / MS / DNB will be able to obtain District Residency Program (DRP) certificate by serving in the Chardham Yatra. The NMC has clarified that the services provided during the Yatra will be valid under clinical rotation or DRP, and doctors will not have to undergo separate three-month training for this."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the decision and said, "Our government is committed to making the Chardham Yatra not only a journey of faith but also an example in terms of safety and convenience. The approval given by the NMC is a source of energy for us, and it shows that the central and state governments are working together in the interest of the public. This initiative will not only provide strong health security to the pilgrims, but will also give young doctors a unique opportunity to train with a spirit of service."

Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar said, "This decision is not only useful for the pilgrims but will also give the trainee doctors practical experience in dealing with high Himalayan medical and emergency situations. The Health Department will ensure all the necessary arrangements so that this initiative can be implemented effectively."

NMC Secretary Dr. Raghav Langer said, "This is a great example where coordination of academic and public health sector is proving useful in the interest of the society. The contribution of doctors will be important during the Chardham Yatra amid excessive crowd, adverse weather and geographical difficulties."

The Uttarakhand government will arrange proper accommodation, food, training, service certificates, and other necessary facilities for these doctors. Special medical units will be strengthened on the Yatra routes so that the devotees can get quick and expert health care.

After the approval of NMC, positive responses are coming from medical colleges and institutions across the country regarding trainee doctors' participation. Young doctors are considering this initiative an important opportunity for service and career development.

This initiative has emerged as an excellent example based on the principles of cooperative federal governance, where the state and central governments are working together to develop innovation and partnership-based solutions to make a religious journey safe and smooth. (ANI)

