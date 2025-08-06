New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The sudden death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur on June 12, 2025, at Windsor's Guards Polo Club has been medically ruled a natural death. However, the case has taken a contentious turn amid an ongoing corporate and inheritance dispute within the Sona Comstar family.

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, has formally approached UK authorities demanding a criminal investigation, citing "mysterious circumstances."

According to sources familiar with the official postmortem report, Sunjay Kapur died of cardiac-related natural causes. The autopsy found a markedly enlarged heart with thickened left ventricular walls. Signs of mild coronary artery disease, while there was no contributive past medical history.

Medical experts concluded the cause of death as Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and Ischaemic Heart Disease.

In a clinical opinion accompanying the report, doctors stated that even mild coronary narrowing could impair blood flow to the heart, especially in the presence of left ventricular hypertrophy, raising the risk of arrhythmia or sudden cardiac death. There were no signs of external trauma, poisoning, or foul play, sources said.

Recently, Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay Kapur, has filed a formal criminal complaint with authorities in the United Kingdom, seeking a full-fledged probe into her son's death. She claims there are "unexplained circumstances" that merit legal scrutiny.

"This is not just a family tragedy--it is a matter of unanswered questions," a source close to the family told this publication. "The UK police have been asked to examine all angles."

Adding a layer of international complexity, sources confirm that U.S. authorities are monitoring developments, as Sunjay Kapur was a U.S. citizen.

In her first public appearance since Sunjay's passing, Rani Kapur gave a tearful interview to ANI, saying, I still don't know what happened to my son. I am old now. I need closure before I go." She described the early years of Sona Comstar, a company she co-founded with her late husband, as "built with care, sacrifice, and love," asserting her continuing emotional and moral stake in its future, despite the company's claims that she had no involvement post-2019.

"I am here to remind the world that our family's legacy must not be lost. It must be passed on, as my husband always wanted it to be," she said.

Soon after her statement, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, the group's listed company, issued a sharp regulatory rebuttal through the Bombay Stock Exchange, dismissing her claims as "baseless and legally untenable."

The company insisted that Rani Kapur holds no position and exerts no authority in any of its operational or governance matters.

However, sources close to the Kapur matriarch say otherwise. Before going public, she reportedly sent a letter to the board alleging that she was coerced into signing legal documents behind locked doors shortly after her son's death, an episode she described as "highly suspicious."

She further alleged that her bank accounts were frozen, leaving her financially dependent. She was denied access to company proceedings. Her request to postpone the Annual General Meeting was ignored

In response, Sona Comstar has issued a legal notice to Rani Kapur, accusing her of spreading "false, malicious, and damaging" statements. The company strongly denied allegations of coercion, mismanagement, and financial manipulation, calling them "unsubstantiated and defamatory."

Rani Kapur, citing her age and fragile health, has announced that she will refrain from making further public comments. "My legal team will take the necessary steps. I just want justice for my son and for the company we built," she said. (ANI)

