Chandigarh, August 06: At least two people were killed and three others injured in a high-intensity blast at an oxygen-making unit in Punjab's Mohali, near here, on Wednesday, police said. Around 25 employees were present in the unit, located in the Industrial Area in Phase 9, when the blast took place.

High Tech Gases Private Limited supplies medical oxygen to the PGI, Chandigarh, and other government hospitals in the region. The cause of the blast is yet to be known. Blast in Sangareddy: Fire Breaks Out After Reactor Explodes at Seigachi Chemicals in Telangana’s Pashamailaram Industrial Estate, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Senior police and civil administration officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate, rushed to the spot immediately after the blast was reported.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur confirmed the incident. The police did not rule out the possibility of gas leakage and vacated nearby buildings as a precaution. Noida Blast: Man Suffers Burn Injuries After Explosion Occurs in Toilet at Home Due to Accumulation of Methane Gas in Sewer Line.

Locals said windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the impact. Mutilated body parts were strewn at the blast site, with oxygen cylinders lying around.

Debris of the cylinders also fell at Kambala village, around one km away, locals said. Police, fire tenders and ambulances were engaged in the relief and rescue operation. The deceased have been identified as Asif, a resident of Lucknow, and Davinder. Asif joined the factory nearly one and a half years ago.

“Two people have died in the explosion, and four others are seriously injured. We are currently investigating the exact cause of the blast,” said a fire officer at the accident spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal said they received information at around 9.25 a.m. “Our team reached the site immediately. The investigation is underway, and all further action will be taken as per the law.”

The factory has been in operation since 1993. Local authorities said strict action would be taken against those responsible, and if any negligence is found. The injured were rushed to the hospital, and the bodies were being taken for post-mortem, the officials added.

