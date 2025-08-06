New Delhi, August 6: Starting Friday, August 1, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made the use of the UMANG app mandatory to generate and activate Universal Account Number (UAN). EPFO has made it compulsory for all members to activate their UAN through the UMANG App using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT). It must be noted that users cannot access EPFO services without activating this new method.

The EPFO issued a circular in this regard on July 30. It said that all new UAN allotments will be done exclusively through the UMANG app using FAT. Notably, the move aims to eliminate errors and ensure seamless onboarding for new and existing EPFO members. Any employee who wants to generate a new UAN, activate an existing UAN and update EPFO records through biometric face authentication will be required to use the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. EPFO members must also install the Aaadhaar Face RD app to complete the process.

Scroll below to know how to Aadhaar Face Scan technology to generate and activate UAN.

How To Generate and Activate UAN Through the UMANG App

Download and open the UMANG app

Now select "UAN Allotment and Activation"

Enter using your Aadhaar number and linked mobile number

Now provide consent and tap "Send OTP"

Verify the OTP and proceed with Aadhaar face scan authentication

If no existing UAN is found, the system will generate a new UAN automatically and send the same to your registered number via SMS

Now, to activate the newly allotted or existing UAN, select "UAN Activation" in the UMANG app

Next, enter your UAN, Aadhaar number, and mobile number

After providing consent, complete OTP verification

Authenticate yourself using the Aadhaar Face RD app

You will receive a confirmation SMS with your temporary password

The UAN will be activated

Those whose UAN is activated but needs to update their records via biometric authentication must use the "Face Authentication of Already Activated UANs" option on the UMANG app to complete the process. Activating UAN will allow EPFO members to access a range of services, such as viewing the EPFO passbook, filing claims, and downloading the e-UAN card.

How To Check PF Balance Using the UMANG App

EPFO members can also check their PF balance using the UMANG app. First, they need to download the UMANG app and register. Once registered, you can search for "EPFO" to access its services. Enter using your UAN number and OTP received on your linked mobile number. After logging in, click "View Passbook" to check your balance.

EPFO members must note that their mobile number must be registered with the same UAN they used to search for the passbook.

